* Storage levels to over 93 pct full

* Easington Dimlington down on BP maintenance

* Kingsnorth power station to cut capacity by 50 pct in Dec.

LONDON, Aug 15 British wholesale gas prices dropped on Wednesday as daily demand fell to under 35 percent of the seasonal average, according to data from National Grid.

Gas demand was expected to be a mere 155 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday, more than 35 percent below the seasonal norm of 241.70 mcm, data from National Grid showed.

With supplies seen at 171.9 mcm, the system was expected to be almost 17 mcm oversupplied.

As a result of this, gas prices for next day delivery were trading around 54.25 pence per therm at 1245 GMT, down 0.75 pence since the morning session, and prices for within-day delivery were down 1.2 pence to 54.7 pence a therm.

"Lower exports (through the IUK pipeline) and higher BBL imports (from the Netherlands), as well as a long UK system provides downward price pressure," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Wednesday's oversupply opens the opportunity for gas storage injections.

Many analysts see a threat of a tight winter gas market as supplies for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are drawn away towards Asia.

British gas storage facilities are well supplied, with Gas Infrastructure Europe showing a fill level of 4.45 billion cubic metres, equivalent to an average fill level of over 93 percent for the UK.

That would be enough gas to cover around 16 days of British gas consumption.

Wednesday's downturn in gas prices came despite ongoing low North Sea gas flows.

Gas production at Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange gas field in Norway was disrupted by an unplanned power trip on Wednesday afternoon, and consumption at Ormen Lange, which gets all of its power from the national grid, fell to 20 megawatts (MW) from 200 MW at 1220 GMT.

Natural gas flows from Britain's Easington Dimlington terminal dropped to zero at the end of July as BP's southern gas basins started maintenance work.

"Our offshore assets in the Southern Gas basin are undergoing planned maintenance, hence the flow reduction at the terminal," a company spokesman said in a statement.

BP did not say when it expected flows to restart.

Flows through Teesside PX terminal returned to 5 mcm per day on Wednesday afternoon. Prior to the maintenance they had been around 7 mcm, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

Flows through Langeled, Norway's main gas pipeline to Britain, have so far averaged around 22 mcm per day in August and are currently just over 12 mcm, down from a capacity of over 70 mcm, according to the analysts.

Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery next winter eased slightly, falling back below 66 pence per therm to 65.30 pence, down 0.4 pence since morning.

This also meant the contract dropped under its 100 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value of 66.12 pence a therm.

The falls come after winter gas prices had gained almost 7 percent since the beginning of the month, driven largely by strong oil prices and concerns over a winter gas supply squeeze.

In the power market, prices also eased as nuclear and fossil power plant generation rose above 50,000 megawatt.

Prices for baseload (24 hours) deliveries for Thursday were trading at 40.80 pounds per megawatt hour, down 0.6 pounds per MWh since Tuesday morning.

Power prices further out on the price curve seemed unaffected by reports of E.ON's 2,000 MW capacity Kingsnorth coal-fired power station reducing output by 50 percent from December.

Kingsnorth only has around 2,000 operating hours left under the large combustion plant directive (LCPD), and traders said that the output reduction was part of a plan to extend its operations into March 2013, when it is due to close down.

"The news of the capacity reduction didn't really impact prices because it was clear that Kingsnorth would have to reduce at some point in winter in order not to breach LCPD rules," one power trader said.

Baseload power prices for delivery in winter were trading at 48.90 pounds a MWh at 1245 GMT, down 0.3 pounds.

The LCPD aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from large combustion plants in power stations, petroleum refineries, steelworks and other industrial processes.

Facilities that do not meet the criteria are given an annual generation limit.