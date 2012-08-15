* Storage levels to over 93 pct full
* Easington Dimlington down on BP maintenance
* Kingsnorth power station to cut capacity by 50 pct in Dec.
LONDON, Aug 15 British wholesale gas prices
dropped on Wednesday as daily demand fell to under 35 percent of
the seasonal average, according to data from National Grid.
Gas demand was expected to be a mere 155 million cubic
metres (mcm) on Wednesday, more than 35 percent below the
seasonal norm of 241.70 mcm, data from National Grid showed.
With supplies seen at 171.9 mcm, the system was expected to
be almost 17 mcm oversupplied.
As a result of this, gas prices for next day delivery were
trading around 54.25 pence per therm at 1245 GMT, down 0.75
pence since the morning session, and prices for within-day
delivery were down 1.2 pence to 54.7 pence a therm.
"Lower exports (through the IUK pipeline) and higher BBL
imports (from the Netherlands), as well as a long UK system
provides downward price pressure," analysts at Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon said.
Wednesday's oversupply opens the opportunity for gas storage
injections.
Many analysts see a threat of a tight winter gas market as
supplies for liquefied natural gas (LNG) are drawn away towards
Asia.
British gas storage facilities are well supplied, with Gas
Infrastructure Europe showing a fill level of 4.45 billion cubic
metres, equivalent to an average fill level of over 93 percent
for the UK.
That would be enough gas to cover around 16 days of British
gas consumption.
Wednesday's downturn in gas prices came despite ongoing low
North Sea gas flows.
Gas production at Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen
Lange gas field in Norway was disrupted by an unplanned power
trip on Wednesday afternoon, and consumption at Ormen Lange,
which gets all of its power from the national grid, fell to 20
megawatts (MW) from 200 MW at 1220 GMT.
Natural gas flows from Britain's Easington Dimlington
terminal dropped to zero at the end of July as BP's
southern gas basins started maintenance work.
"Our offshore assets in the Southern Gas basin are
undergoing planned maintenance, hence the flow reduction at the
terminal," a company spokesman said in a statement.
BP did not say when it expected flows to restart.
Flows through Teesside PX terminal returned to 5 mcm per day
on Wednesday afternoon. Prior to the maintenance they had been
around 7 mcm, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.
Flows through Langeled, Norway's main gas pipeline to
Britain, have so far averaged around 22 mcm per day in August
and are currently just over 12 mcm, down from a capacity of over
70 mcm, according to the analysts.
Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery next
winter eased slightly, falling back below 66 pence per therm to
65.30 pence, down 0.4 pence since morning.
This also meant the contract dropped under its 100
exponential daily moving average (DMA) value of 66.12 pence a
therm.
The falls come after winter gas prices had gained almost 7
percent since the beginning of the month, driven largely by
strong oil prices and concerns over a winter gas supply squeeze.
In the power market, prices also eased as nuclear and fossil
power plant generation rose above 50,000 megawatt.
Prices for baseload (24 hours) deliveries for Thursday were
trading at 40.80 pounds per megawatt hour, down 0.6 pounds per
MWh since Tuesday morning.
Power prices further out on the price curve seemed
unaffected by reports of E.ON's 2,000 MW capacity
Kingsnorth coal-fired power station reducing output by 50
percent from December.
Kingsnorth only has around 2,000 operating hours left under
the large combustion plant directive (LCPD), and traders said
that the output reduction was part of a plan to extend its
operations into March 2013, when it is due to close down.
"The news of the capacity reduction didn't really impact
prices because it was clear that Kingsnorth would have to reduce
at some point in winter in order not to breach LCPD rules," one
power trader said.
Baseload power prices for delivery in winter were trading at
48.90 pounds a MWh at 1245 GMT, down 0.3 pounds.
The LCPD aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from large
combustion plants in power stations, petroleum refineries,
steelworks and other industrial processes.
Facilities that do not meet the criteria are given an annual
generation limit.