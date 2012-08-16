* System expected to be 11.20 mcm/d oversupplied

LONDON Aug 16 British wholesale gas prices dropped on Thursday morning as North Sea flows improved and demand remained around 30 percent below the seasonal norm.

Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading around 53.25 pence per therm at 0800 GMT on Thursday, down one pence from Wednesday afternoon, and prices for within-day delivery were down by 0.95 pence to 53.75 pence a therm.

Analysts said that the price drops were a result of improved gas flows from the North Sea.

"The UK system opened long this morning, with higher UK continental shelf and (Norwegian) Langeled flows," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, but added that Norway's flows could be reduced due to Wednesday's outage at Ormen Lange.

Gas demand in Britain was expected to be 172.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, almost 30 percent below the seasonal average, according to data from National Grid.

At expected flows of 184.1 mcm, the system would be 11.2 mcm oversupplied, opening the possibility for further storage injections.

Gas storage facilities in Britain are filled to almost 94 percent, enough to cover around 16 days of UK gas demand.

In the power markets, spot prices mirrored movements of gas contracts.

In the power markets, spot prices mirrored movements of gas contracts.

Prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Friday were down 60 pence a megawatt-hour (MWh) to 40.20 pounds per MWh.