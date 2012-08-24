* Maintenance imposes setbacks to supply

* LNG output nominated at 63 mcm/day

LONDON Aug 24 British wholesale gas prices retreated on Friday despite an undersupplied network as fears that maintenance would seriously disrupt supplies faded and demand fell.

The price of gas for weekend delivery fell 0.75 pence to 55.35 pence a therm as forecasters expected temperatures to stay in the 20 degree Celsius range amid typically low demand over Saturday and Sunday.

Gas for next-week delivery also fell, edging 0.15 pence lower to 55.10 pence, while the month-ahead contract declined slightly to 57.10 pence.

"Outages so far haven't driven gas prices higher, but there will be more maintenance over the weekend, which could push things up next week," a trader from a major European utility said.

Reduced gas flows into Britain reflect maintenance at Shell's St Fergus terminal and one of the entry points for Norwegian gas into the UK's FLAGS pipeline.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal output remains high as South Hook and Isle of Grain continue receiving cargoes from Qatar regularly.

Terminal output is nominated at 63 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day).

Aggravating tight supplies, Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant that supplies a major import artery into the UK shut for maintenance last week.

As a result, flows via the Norway-Britain Langeled pipeline dropped to about 19 million cubic metres/day.

A steady stream of deliveries from Qatar has topped up terminal inventories and elevated output especially from the South Hook terminal in Milford Haven, Wales.

Weak demand and slumping prices for LNG in Asia have freed up more cargoes for European markets, explaining the recent uptick in deliveries.

Further forward, the winter 2012 gas contract fell 0.22 pence to 66.25 pence on the day, pressured by retreating spot and crude oil prices.

In the power market, baseload electricity for day-ahead delivery traded at 39.85 pounds per megawatt hour, tracking sentiment in gas markets.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)