* Qatar sends additional LNG in Sept

* Europe profits from weak LNG demand in Asia

LONDON Aug 31 British wholesale gas prices firmed on Friday as the onset of summer maintenance programmes disrupted supplies from North Sea fields and from Norway, while packed storage tanks and seaborne gas shipments capped gains.

The day-ahead gas contract rose 0.70 pence to 57.20 pence a therm due to an undersupplied network by 4 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day), while gas for weekend delivery rose nearly a penny to 56.90 pence.

An unplanned outage at Total's St Fergus gas terminal reduced UK Continental Shelf output to 74 mcm/day on Friday,

Total said the outage would reduce supplies by 11.5 mcm/day and was expected to last for five days.

A slew of maintenance outages affecting North Sea and Norwegian infrastructure also constrained supply and exerted upward pressure on gas prices, analysts at Point Carbon said.

Capping price gains, packed storage sites and more frequent deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on tankers from Qatar and Egypt helped counter pipeline supply losses as European terminals increasingly profit from weak gas demand in Asia.

The world's biggest LNG exporter Qatar, equidistant between Europe and Asia, has directed more cargoes back to Europe after demand in top importers Japan and South Korea dived since May.

The UK is set to receive a fresh LNG delivery on September 7 from Qatar, aboard the Al Mafyar tanker.

National Grid data showed that gas demand in Britain was expected to be 169.7 mcm on Friday, about 28 percent below the seasonal norm.

Norwegian flows through the Langeled pipeline to Britain, the main pipeline link between the countries, dropped by 13.6 mcm to 20.2 mcm, putting total deliveries from Norway to the UK at 23.2 mcm, down 7.9 mcm/day.

Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery in winter were also up slightly, with winter gas trading around 65.70 pence per therm.

In the power market, day-ahead baseload electricity traded at 41.80 pounds per megawatt hour.