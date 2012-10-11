* Thursday's gas system seen balanced
* Output from Norway's Nyhamna gas field reduced
* Set to improve on Friday
* Windy Friday pulls down spot power
LONDON, Oct 11 British prompt gas prices eased
on Thursday morning as the system was almost balanced and
supplies from Norway were expected to improve by the end of the
week, analysts said.
Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading at 64.45
pence per therm at 0800 GMT on Thursday, down 0.25 pence since
Wednesday morning, and prices for delivery within the day were
trading at 64.75 pence, down almost one pence per therm.
British gas demand was expected to be 199.2 million cubic
metres (mcm) on Thursday, around 10 percent below the seasonal
norm, according to data from National Grid.
With expected flows seen just under 198 mcm, the system
would only be slightly undersupplied.
The tight system is a result of supply interruptions in
Norway.
Output from Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna gas
processing plant in Norway will be reduced by 47 million cubic
metres per day on Thursday, gas system operator Gassco said on
Thursday.
The plant, which processes gas from the giant offshore Ormen
Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain, has an overall
capacity of 70 mcm per day, and feeds the Langeled gas pipeline,
UK's main undersea gas import route.
Analysts said they expected prices to drop further towards
the end of the working week as Norwegian exports are set to
improve.
"Problems at Nyhamna are scheduled to be resolved by
tomorrow," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, but
added further delays were possible and would pose an upside
price risk.
Point Carbon also said that because there have not been any
imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) scheduled in recent days,
Britain may have to resort to withdrawals from storage.
Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of
95.79 percent on Wednesday evening, according to data from Gas
Infrastructure Europe.
Further out on the curve, gas prices for delivery next
summer briefly dropped below 61 pence per therm in the morning
but rose back to 61.15 pence, following crude oil prices up.
Front-month Brent crude prices climbed toward $115 a barrel
on Thursday as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked supply
fears, keeping prices less than a dollar away from their highest
in almost a month, although forecasts of lower demand capped
gains.
In the power market spot prices also dipped, with contracts
for baseload (24s) delivery the next day falling 40 pence per
megawatt-hour (MWh) to 45.95 pounds a MWh.
Traders said the drop came on the back of typically lower
power demand towards the end of the week as well as an expected
rise in wind power capacity for Friday.
The UK's MetOffice said that it expected Friday's conditions
to be "bright and breezy with sunny periods, but quite frequent
sharp showers blowing in from the west," with maximum
temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius.