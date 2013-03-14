* European price convergence may limit imports

* Weather, oversupply ease storage fears

* Risk premiums being stripped out-trader

LONDON, March 14 British spot gas prices shed 11 percent on Thursday as rising supply confidence ended a streak of gains that propelled them toward record highs earlier this week.

Weaker demand and a gradual rise in temperatures also contributed to the price drop.

Gas for immediate delivery fell 9 pence to 77.50 pence per therm at 1030 GMT on the back of higher Norwegian supplies and strong imports from Belgium, attracted to premium prices at Britain's gas hub.

Price convergence with mainland European gas hubs will likely reduce subsea imports from Belgium and potentially the Netherlands later in the week, said a UK gas trader at a bank.

Gas deliveries through the Britain-Belgium gas link neared 60 million cubic metres/day (mcm), according to real-time import data from National Grid.

Flows from Norway rose to 117 mcm from 110 mcm on Wednesday as state-run energy firm Statoil reported greater production availability, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Those gains were partially offset by a planned outage at Centrica's Morecambe South gas field in the Irish Sea until 2300 GMT on Thursday, removing around 5.35 mcm of supply from the system, Centrica said.

Weekend gas prices fell 10.75 pence to 76.25 pence while gas for the next working week slumped to 77.75 pence, down 11.75 pence.

"A lot of the risk premium is being stripped out of the prompt, the weather shows signs of warming and prices have corrected lower after steep gains earlier in the week," the bank trader said.

Prices spiked above the psychologically-important 100 pence level several times this week due to concerns that cold weather, production outages and rising demand was emptying the country's strategic gas stockpiles.

Demand for gas fell to 342.4 mcm from 357.2 mcm at the same time on Wednesday. The transmission network was oversupplied by around 8 mcm.

"Heating demand is forecast down and points bearish... In addition, a milder weather outlook ahead gives a bearish signal," Point Carbon said.

The UK's Met Office said it expected temperatures to rise slightly by the end of the week but remain below the seasonal norm next week.

The benchmark summer 2013 gas contract fell 0.55 pence to 65.70 pence. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)