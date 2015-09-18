LONDON, Sept 18 British financial markets scaled back expectations for the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve backed away from raising interest rates, pushing both bond prices and sterling higher.

British government bonds initially chalked up their strongest one-day gains since early July, when Greece was scrambling for fresh aid from creditors, while markets pushed back bets on a BoE rate rise deep into the second half of 2016.

"I think it changes the burden of proof for the Bank of England now," said Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"For me it was already a close call for the BoE between February and May. If the Fed delays until December or even longer, that really matters for the BoE (as) they are ultimately worried about the same thing, world growth."

In what amounted to a tactical retreat, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said late on Thursday that developments in a tightly linked global economy had in effect forced the U.S. central bank's hand.

Despite the more distant prospect of a BoE rate move, sterling rallied to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar, rising above $1.5650 and also gained modestly against the euro.

Dealers said sterling was caught between the negative impact of the Fed meeting on expectations for interest rates next year and the resulting falls for the dollar, which were broadly positive for its major currency peers.

"The impact of the Fed on the UK curve has been to push expectations of the first BoE rate hike all the way out to August of next year," said Stephen Gallo, a foreign exchange strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Sterling is torn between weak risk appetite and declining BoE rate expectations, which are pound negative, and the weak dollar which is pound positive," he added.

Royal Bank of Canada gilts strategist Vatsala Datta said pricing had moved as late as November 2016, though she added that the move appeared overdone, and she expected pricing to move back towards August.

Ten-year gilt yields were 11 basis points down on the day at 1.85 percent at 0917 GMT, while earlier in the day two-year yields hit their lowest since Aug. 24 at 0.579 percent before rising to 0.64 percent. Both bonds recorded their biggest intra-day gains since July 7.

Short sterling rate futures, a proxy for interest rate expectations, also rallied sharply, with March 2016 contracts up 5 ticks on the day at 99.28.

Dec long gilt future 118.18 (+0.97)

Dec 2015 short sterling 99.37 (+0.03)

June 2016 short sterling 99.17 (-0.06)

10-year yield 1.85 pct (-11 bps)

-------------------KEY MARKET DATA--------------------------- Long Gilt futures <0#FLG:> Gilt benchmark chain Short Stg futures <0#FSS:> Cash market quotes Deposit rates Sterling cross rates UK debt speedguide -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS-------------------------- Gilts Sterling Euro Debt Dollar U.S. Treasuries Debt reports --------------------GILT STRIPS DATA ------------------------- Gilt strips data All gilt strips Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)