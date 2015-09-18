LONDON, Sept 18 British financial markets scaled
back expectations for the Bank of England to tighten monetary
policy on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve backed away from
raising interest rates, pushing both bond prices and sterling
higher.
British government bonds initially chalked up their
strongest one-day gains since early July, when Greece was
scrambling for fresh aid from creditors, while markets pushed
back bets on a BoE rate rise deep into the second half of 2016.
"I think it changes the burden of proof for the Bank of
England now," said Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"For me it was already a close call for the BoE between
February and May. If the Fed delays until December or even
longer, that really matters for the BoE (as) they are ultimately
worried about the same thing, world growth."
In what amounted to a tactical retreat, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen said late on Thursday that developments in a tightly
linked global economy had in effect forced the U.S. central
bank's hand.
Despite the more distant prospect of a BoE rate move,
sterling rallied to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar,
rising above $1.5650 and also gained modestly against the
euro.
Dealers said sterling was caught between the negative impact
of the Fed meeting on expectations for interest rates next year
and the resulting falls for the dollar, which were broadly
positive for its major currency peers.
"The impact of the Fed on the UK curve has been to push
expectations of the first BoE rate hike all the way out to
August of next year," said Stephen Gallo, a foreign exchange
strategist at BMO Capital Markets.
"Sterling is torn between weak risk appetite and declining
BoE rate expectations, which are pound negative, and the weak
dollar which is pound positive," he added.
Royal Bank of Canada gilts strategist Vatsala Datta said
pricing had moved as late as November 2016, though she added
that the move appeared overdone, and she expected pricing to
move back towards August.
Ten-year gilt yields were 11 basis points down
on the day at 1.85 percent at 0917 GMT, while earlier in the day
two-year yields hit their lowest since Aug. 24 at
0.579 percent before rising to 0.64 percent. Both bonds recorded
their biggest intra-day gains since July 7.
Short sterling rate futures, a proxy for interest rate
expectations, also rallied sharply, with March 2016
contracts up 5 ticks on the day at 99.28.
Dec long gilt future 118.18 (+0.97)
Dec 2015 short sterling 99.37 (+0.03)
June 2016 short sterling 99.17 (-0.06)
10-year yield 1.85 pct (-11 bps)
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)