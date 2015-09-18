(Recasts with dollar recovery)
By David Milliken and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Sept 18 British financial markets scaled
back expectations for the Bank of England to tighten monetary
policy on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve backed away from
raising interest rates, pushing bond prices higher and reducing
the cost of short-term credit.
Stock markets went the other way, worrying over what
the U.S. central bank's reluctance to move said about global
growth. The pound recovered ground along with the dollar against
the euro in afternoon trade to stand half a percent higher.
"I think it changes the burden of proof for the Bank of
England now," said Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"For me it was already a close call for the BoE between
February and May. If the Fed delays until December or even
longer, that really matters for the BoE (as) they are ultimately
worried about the same thing, world growth."
British government bonds chalked up their strongest one-day
gains since early July, when Greece was scrambling for fresh aid
from creditors.
Ten-year gilt yields fell 11 basis points to
1.85 percent, while two-year yields hit their lowest
since Aug. 24 at 0.579 percent before recovering to 0.62
percent.
Short sterling rate futures, a proxy for interest rate
expectations, also rallied sharply, with March 2016
contracts up 5 ticks on the day at 99.28.
Dealers said sterling was initially caught between the
negative impact of the Fed meeting on expectations for interest
rates next year and the resulting falls for the dollar.
But the dollar recovered strongly in afternoon trade in
London after U.S. markets opened, pulling sterling with it,
against the euro. A speech by Bank of England chief economist
Andy Haldane, warning that its next move may be a cut rather
than a rise in rates, had relatively limited impact.
The pound was half a percent higher at 73.02 pence per euro
and roughly steady at $1.5574.
"Haldane is definitely the most dovish on the monetary
policy committee and the market within that context discounts
what he says," said Sam Lynton-Brown, a strategist with BNP
Paribas in London. "If this was Governor Carney perhaps there
would have been a bigger reaction."
In a note to clients on Friday, economists at U.S. bank
Citigroup pushed back their expectations for a rise in Bank of
England rates until the fourth quarter of next year.
"Modest UK growth, plus the disinflationary pressures from
the strong pound and weak external costs, reinforces
the likelihood of a further long period of low-flation," they
said.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Andrew Heavens)