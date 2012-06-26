LONDON, June 26 British government bond futures
edged lower on Tuesday, as gloomy comments about the economic
outlook from Bank of England Governor Mervyn King helped them
largely withstand downward pressure from falling German debt
prices.
They were less at risk of a big fall as they had rallied
less than Bunds on Monday, and the market had shrugged off data
showing higher-than-expected government borrowing and only
moderate demand at a sale of index-linked gilts.
The September gilt future was 6 ticks down on the
day at 119.56 by 1245 GMT, comfortably outperforming a 30-tick
drop in the equivalent Bund. The German contract
unwound some of Monday's gains which had been underpinned by
doubts that EU leaders will come up with significant measures to
stem the euro zone debt crisis.
BoE Governor King shared this view on the euro zone in
lengthy testimony before the British parliament's Treasury
committee on Tuesday.
"I am pessimistic. I am particularly concerned because over
two years now we have seen the situation in the euro area get
worse and the problem being pushed down the road," he said.
A darker economic outlook lay behind King's decision to
support more quantitative easing and gilt purchases at the BoE's
Monetary Policy Committee meeting at the start of the month, and
the market now expects a majority of the MPC to back more QE
next month.
"I think he is downbeat. I think he is worried about the
outlook and his comments that things have got worse in the last
six weeks - that's hammered on some additional stimulus for next
month," Eric Wand, a strategist at Lloyds gilts, said.
"The Treasury Select Committee (appearance) has supported
people's views, so at the margin that's a positive for gilts."
Ten-year gilt yields were 2 basis points up on
the day at 1.69 percent as prices fell, but gilts outperformed
Bunds and the yield spread versus 10-year German debt
was 2 basis points tighter on the day at 19.5 basis
points.
Long-dated gilts underperformed shorter maturities, with
gilts of maturities 20 years and over 5-6 basis points higher on
the day.
There was moderate demand at the UK Debt Management Office's
sale of 1.25 billion pounds of 0.125 percent 2029 gilts
, which attracted a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.83 -
slightly below average for this type of gilt, Wand said.
The negative real yield of -0.108 percent was lower than the
-0.045 percent at the last auction of the gilt in April, but
above February's record low of -0.188 percent.
"Run of the mill is probably how I would describe it," said
Wand.
There was little reaction to data showing British public
borrowing in May totalled 17.943 billion pounds, well above
economists' average expectations of 14.8 billion pounds, partly
due to weak income tax receipts.
* Sept gilt 119.50 (-0.12)
* Sept short sterling 99.24 (-0.02)
* Dec short sterling 99.27 (-0.03)
* 10-year yield 1.69 percent (+2 bps)
--------------------- KEY MARKET DATA---------------------------
Long Gilt futures Gilt benchmark chain
Short Stg futures Cash market quotes
Deposit rates Sterling cross rates
UK debt speedguide
--------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS--------------------------
Gilts Sterling
Euro Debt Dollar
U.S. Treasuries Debt reports
-------------------- GILT STRIPS DATA --------------------------
Gilt strips data All gilt strips
Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO
A list of all the strippable British gilts