LONDON, June 26 British government bond futures edged lower on Tuesday, as gloomy comments about the economic outlook from Bank of England Governor Mervyn King helped them largely withstand downward pressure from falling German debt prices. They were less at risk of a big fall as they had rallied less than Bunds on Monday, and the market had shrugged off data showing higher-than-expected government borrowing and only moderate demand at a sale of index-linked gilts. The September gilt future was 6 ticks down on the day at 119.56 by 1245 GMT, comfortably outperforming a 30-tick drop in the equivalent Bund. The German contract unwound some of Monday's gains which had been underpinned by doubts that EU leaders will come up with significant measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis. BoE Governor King shared this view on the euro zone in lengthy testimony before the British parliament's Treasury committee on Tuesday. "I am pessimistic. I am particularly concerned because over two years now we have seen the situation in the euro area get worse and the problem being pushed down the road," he said. A darker economic outlook lay behind King's decision to support more quantitative easing and gilt purchases at the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee meeting at the start of the month, and the market now expects a majority of the MPC to back more QE next month. "I think he is downbeat. I think he is worried about the outlook and his comments that things have got worse in the last six weeks - that's hammered on some additional stimulus for next month," Eric Wand, a strategist at Lloyds gilts, said. "The Treasury Select Committee (appearance) has supported people's views, so at the margin that's a positive for gilts." Ten-year gilt yields were 2 basis points up on the day at 1.69 percent as prices fell, but gilts outperformed Bunds and the yield spread versus 10-year German debt was 2 basis points tighter on the day at 19.5 basis points. Long-dated gilts underperformed shorter maturities, with gilts of maturities 20 years and over 5-6 basis points higher on the day. There was moderate demand at the UK Debt Management Office's sale of 1.25 billion pounds of 0.125 percent 2029 gilts , which attracted a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.83 - slightly below average for this type of gilt, Wand said. The negative real yield of -0.108 percent was lower than the -0.045 percent at the last auction of the gilt in April, but above February's record low of -0.188 percent. "Run of the mill is probably how I would describe it," said Wand. There was little reaction to data showing British public borrowing in May totalled 17.943 billion pounds, well above economists' average expectations of 14.8 billion pounds, partly due to weak income tax receipts.