By David Milliken
LONDON, June 26 British government bond futures
edged lower on Tuesday, as gloomy comments about the economic
outlook from Bank of England Governor Mervyn King helped them
largely withstand downward pressure from falling German debt
prices.
After trailing a surge in Bund prices on Monday, gilts were
less at risk of a big fall when Bunds gave up some of their
gains on Tuesday. The UK market also shrugged off data showing
higher-than-expected government borrowing and
only moderate demand at a sale of index-linked gilts.
The September gilt future was 8 ticks down on the
day at 119.54, comfortably outperforming a 45-tick drop in the
equivalent Bund.
The main focus on markets is whether a European Union summit
starting on Thursday will make any progress on a lasting
solution to the euro zone debt crisis which has been weighing on
economic sentiment.
"While the crisis rolls on, the risk of capital flight out
of the euro area continues, and we anticipate gilts would be a
beneficiary of that," said RBC strategist Sam Hill.
BoE Governor King was downbeat about the euro zone outlook -
and its impact on Britain's economy - in a lengthy hearing
before the British parliament's Treasury committee on Tuesday.
"I am pessimistic. I am particularly concerned because over
two years now we have seen the situation in the euro area get
worse and the problem being pushed down the road," he said.
A darker economic outlook lay behind King's decision to
support more quantitative easing gilt purchases at the BoE's
Monetary Policy Committee meeting at the start of the month. The
market expects a majority of the MPC to back more QE next week.
"I think he is worried about the outlook and his comments
that things have got worse in the last six weeks - that's
hammered on some additional stimulus for next month," said Eric
Wand, a gilts strategist at Lloyds.
Ten-year gilt yields were 2 basis points up on
the day at 1.69 percent as prices fell, but gilts outperformed
Bunds and the yield spread versus 10-year German debt
was 3 basis points tighter on the day at 18 basis
points.
Hill said that this spread could shrink to zero as the euro
zone crisis worsened and the Bank of England restarted QE.
Long-dated gilts underperformed shorter maturities, with gilts
of maturities 20 years and over 4-6 basis points higher on the
day.
There was moderate demand at the UK Debt Management Office's
sale of 1.25 billion pounds of 0.125 percent 2029 gilts
, which attracted a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.83 -
slightly below average for this type of gilt, Wand said.
The negative real yield of -0.108 percent was lower than the
-0.045 percent at the last auction of the gilt in April, but
above February's record low of -0.188 percent.
Hill said he favoured conventional gilts over index-linked
gilts, due to two upcoming linker syndications, a likely lack of
support for linkers in any future BoE buybacks, and the risk
that a change in the calculation of linkers' inflation index
could reduce future returns.
