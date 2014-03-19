* Thirty-year gilts suffer biggest fall in over 4 weeks * Pension changes likely to reduce demand for annuities * Pensioner bond brings unexpected cut in gilt issuance * Lower issuance helps short-dated gilts outperform Bunds By David Milliken LONDON, March 19 Long-dated British government bonds tumbled on Wednesday after finance minister George Osborne said older people would no longer have to invest pension savings into annuities that provide an income for life. Thirty-year bonds suffered their sharpest one-day fall in more than four weeks, pushing their yield up by 4 basis points on the day to a six-day high above 3.49 percent. Long-dated bonds are frequently bought by insurers who sell annuities to the public, as the regular interest matches up with the payments that insurers make as part of the annuity. Shorter-dated government bonds fell less, as the amount of government bonds being issued in the next financial year was forecast to be more than 20 billion pounds below what the market had expected at 128.4 billion pounds ($213.5 billion). The reason for this is not an unexpected improvement in Britain's budget deficit - which will remain one of the largest in Europe at 5.5 percent of GDP next year - but another government measure to tap pensioners for savings. Later this year the government will allow pensioners to invest up to 10,000 pounds each in retail bonds paying interest of 4 percent over three years or 2.8 percent over a year. By contrast, the government can currently raise money from the markets at a cost of just 1 percent over three years , and the current Bank of England rate is 0.5 percent. The government will also increase the amount of money that individuals can invest in premium bonds by 10,000 pounds. Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK Debt Management Office, told Reuters that these two measures alone reduced the amount Britain needed to raise via gilts by 13 billion pounds. The lower gilt issuance caused 10-year gilts to pare losses caused by a sharp fall in German Bund prices earlier in the day, although yields still finished the day 2 basis points higher at 2.70 percent. The gilt's spread over 10-year Bunds tightened 2 basis points on the day to its lowest since March 4 at 108.9 basis points - a sharp contrast to the 30-year gilt, which underperformed versus German debt. Marc Ostwald, fixed income strategist at Monument Securities, said Wednesday's changes were likely to cause long-term damage to demand for longer-dated bonds, as they both reduced the requirement on Britons to make long-term investments and increased short-term investment returns. "The full impact will only be felt over months and years," he said. "It could become one of those horrible attritional moves." Ostwald also said the move went against the government's strategy of locking in very low long-term interest rates by selling more long-dated gilts. But Sam Hill, a strategist at Royal Bank of Canada, was more positive, saying that other potential changes - such as allowing workers with final-salary pension schemes to take a cash pot instead - could create a new source of demand for annuities and long-dated gilts. "By giving defined benefit (pension) scheme members the opportunity to switch to defined contribution schemes, the stock of assets held by those schemes could lead to more significant impacts on financial markets," he wrote in a note to clients. * June long gilt future 109.85 (-0.12) * June 2014 short sterling 99.455 (-0.005) * March 2015 short sterling 99.10 (-0.010) * 10-year yield 2.70 percent (+2 bps) -------------------KEY MARKET DATA--------------------------- Long Gilt futures <0#FLG:> Gilt benchmark chain Short Stg futures <0#FSS:> Cash market quotes Deposit rates Sterling cross rates UK debt speedguide -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS-------------------------- Gilts Sterling Euro Debt Dollar U.S. Treasuries Debt reports --------------------GILT STRIPS DATA ------------------------- Gilt strips data All gilt strips Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO A list of all the strippable British gilts ($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds) (Editing by Alison Williams and Susan Fenton)