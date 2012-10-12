BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
LONDON Oct 12 Britain's Debt Management Office has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Lloyds as bookrunners of the syndicated sale of a new 2044 conventional gilt in the week of Oct. 22, it said on Friday.
All other panel member gilt-edged market makers have been invited to be co-lead managers.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)