Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
LONDON, June 19 Jefferies International Limited has resigned as a wholesale gilt-edged market maker with effect from close of business on Wednesday, Britain's Debt Management Office said.
The DMO has endorsed a separate application from Jefferies to become a retail GEMM in both conventional and index-linked gilts from Thursday, it added.
Jefferies International is a unit of investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, which is now part of investment group Leucadia National Corp..
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.