LONDON, June 19 Jefferies International Limited has resigned as a wholesale gilt-edged market maker with effect from close of business on Wednesday, Britain's Debt Management Office said.

The DMO has endorsed a separate application from Jefferies to become a retail GEMM in both conventional and index-linked gilts from Thursday, it added.

Jefferies International is a unit of investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, which is now part of investment group Leucadia National Corp..