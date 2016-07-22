(updates prices)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, July 22 Sterling fell 1 percent and
gilts rose on Friday after surveys showed business activity had
wilted in the wake of the Brexit vote, bolstering expectations
the Bank of England will have to do more next month to stimulate
growth.
Britain's benchmark stock index erased earlier
losses to trade higher, boosted in part by a weaker currency,
which should bolster exporters' earnings, and on hopes of more
monetary stimulus.
The PMI survey of services sector purchasing managers fell
to 47.4 in July from 52.3 in June, its steepest drop since
records began in 1996 and the lowest reading since March 2009.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a much smaller fall to
49.2.
The manufacturing PMI fell to 49.1 from 52.1 in June, the
lowest since February 2013. The composite index, which combines
services and manufacturing, slumped to 47.7 from 52.4, the
weakest since April 2009.
Markit said those levels were consistent with the economy
shrinking at a quarterly pace of 0.4 percent, a rate of decline
not seen since the 2008-09 recession.
Sterling fell more than 1 percent to $1.3085 down
from $1.3270 beforehand and on track for weekly losses. The euro
rose 1 percent to 84.19 pence, up from around 83.12.
"Sterling has been hit quite hard as you would expect in the
aftermath of the very poor PMI figures," said Richard Wiltshire,
chief FX broker, ETX Capital. "Data is going to be over-analysed
in light of the Brexit decision and this data is disappointing."
Sterling has been supported this week by hawkish comments
from two BOE policymakers. Kristin Forbes said on Thursday the
central bank should not rush to cut interest rates, mirroring
comments from Martin Weale, who also he was unsure if he would
back a rate cut at next month's meeting.
That was at variance with the opinions of most other
rate-setters. The BoE said last week that most of the nine
members of its Monetary Policy Committee expected to give the
economy more help at their next meeting in early August.
Money markets now show markets pricing in chances of at
least two rate cuts in the next six months.
"The abysmal reading will mean the BoE will be sure to ease
monetary policy at their August meeting, with both an interest
rate cut and another round of quantitative easing likely," said
Jake Trask, currency strategist at UKForex.
The 10-year gilt yields dropped to 0.825
percent, down one basis point.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and David Milliken; Additional
reporting by Yumna Mohamed; Editing by Catherine Evans)