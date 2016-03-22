By Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, March 22
LONDON, March 22 Sterling sank more than 1
percent against the dollar on Tuesday, hit by worries that
deadly attacks in Brussels would boost the campaign to take
Britain out of the European Union.
Bookmakers' odds on Britain choosing to leave the EU in a
June 23 referendum had already tightened after the resignation
of a senior pro-"Brexit" minister and criticism of finance
minister George Osborne and his 2016/17 budget.
Factoring in the Brussels attacks that killed 34 people on
Tuesday, betting website Betfair narrowed its odds on a British
vote to leave the EU to 36 percent, up from 33 percent. Others
showed odds of 6-4, or 40 percent.
Sterling fell to a six-day low of $1.4191. It also
weakened by around 1 percent against the euro, to 79.05 pence
.
"Things were not shaping up well for sterling at all
yesterday because of the political tension in the Conservative
Party over the weekend," said Stephen Gallo, European Head of FX
Strategy at Canadian bank BMO in London.
"The attacks in Brussels certainly will not help. Terrorism
is one of the things that we have said might flip the polls
either way."
Some advocates of a Brexit claimed the EU's open border
policy had allowed the attacks on Brussels' main airport and a
rush-hour metro train to take place.
A warning from ratings agency Moody's on the outlook for the
country's public finances added to concerns about last week's
budget, attacked over the weekend by members of the ruling
Conservatives for its "unfair" cuts to welfare.
Official data on Tuesday also showed Osborne was on the
verge of missing his target for cutting the budget deficit in
the current financial year.
Consumer inflation numbers offered the pound no support,
coming in slightly below forecast and still close to zero in
both annual and monthly terms.
The pound has, nevertheless, recovered since slumping to
$1.38 after the June 23 referendum date was announced last
month. But while a big speculative push against the currency has
so far failed to materialise, bankers say the issue is being
much discussed both by corporate and fund investors.
They worry that leaving the EU would hit growth and threaten
the huge foreign investment flows that Britain needs to fund its
current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed
world at about 4 percent of national output.
A poll last week showing the "Out" campaign inching in front
also led to a sharp dip in the pound, while options contracts
allowing investors to hedge against sharp moves in the pound are
back near levels seen in the run-up to last year's national
election.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)