* Pound recovers after slide to multi-year lows
* 3-month implied volatility hits 15 percent
* GRAPHIC - Brexit odds and sterling volatility:
* reut.rs/1VEth0y
(Recasts after recovery from morning falls, adds Goldman, more
quotes)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 24 Sterling steadied on Thursday
after falling to its weakest on a trade-weighted basis in two
years, helped by investors squaring positions before the long
Easter weekend and a marginally more optimistic reading of
British retail sales.
Ructions within the ruling Conservative Party and the
reaction to Tuesday's bomb attacks in Brussels have driven an
almost 2 percent fall in sterling in trade-weighted terms this
week as bookmakers' odds on a "Brexit" narrowed.
The cost of hedging against sharp swings in the currency in
the run up to the June vote on European Union membership also
rose to more than 15 percent, its highest since a closely fought
parliamentary election in 2010.
But after those initial blows, spot rates for the pound made
a minimal recovery, leaving it flat on the day at $1.4129
and 0.4 percent higher at 78.87 pence per euro.
BNP Paribas strategist Sam Lynton-Brown said that looked
chiefly the result of the retail sales numbers and very negative
positioning on sterling which means investors are more easily
tempted to close out bets on the pound.
"We think the market is very excessively bearishly
positioned on the pound," he said. "The result is that even when
something like this morning's data is very minimally positive,
you can get an exaggerated feed through onto the currency."
A above-forecast 3.8 percent annual rise in retail sales
showed British consumers were still driving the recovery despite
a gloomier outlook for the economy and the approach of the
referendum.
A telephone poll published around midday also showed a solid
lead for the campaign for Britain to remain in the EU, in
contrast to some other polls this week which have shown the vote
as too close to call. But the general message this week has been
that any perceived rise in the chances of an 'Out' vote will
hurt sterling.
"A sizeable chunk of the move this week is related to
Brexit," said Tobias Davis, Head of Corporate Treasury Sales
with Western Union in London.
"You can see it in the three-month implied volatility, which
has surpassed levels seen ahead of the Scottish vote on
independence. There is dollar strength in the mix, of course, as
well as some position-squaring ahead of the Easter weekend."
Analysts from Goldman Sachs laid out economic modelling in a
note to clients that pointed to a fall for sterling to $1.37 as
the June 23 referendum approaches.
"Until the referendum takes place in June, we view the risk
to our estimates of a weaker pound as standing to the downside,"
they said. "Although we would note that the market is already
starting from a net short position, whereas short cable became a
more popular trade only around 10 days before the Scottish
referendum in September 2014."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)