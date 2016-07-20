(Adds fresh quote)
By Patrick Graham and Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, July 20 Sterling rose against the euro
and a broadly stronger dollar on Wednesday after a Bank of
England survey showed no clear evidence of a slowing of economic
activity after last month's Brexit vote.
The survey reported signs that demand for credit was easing
and that there were lower expectations for investment spending,
but it also said the majority of companies did not expect any
near-term impact on capital spending from the vote.
That argued against the main narrative that has weakened
sterling since the June 23 vote to leave the European Union:
that the economy would tank in the second half of this year,
forcing a sharp easing of monetary policy by the Bank of
England.
"This data does look like a positive for sterling," said BNP
Paribas strategist Michael Sneyd. "It plays into that suspicion
that things may not be bad as we feared."
In the run-up to last month's vote, Britain's jobless rate
fell to its lowest level since 2005, a separate report from the
Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Sneyd also said BNP's own STEER positioning indicator shows
bets on further sterling weakness are extremely stretched, and
that its analysis, even accounting for a large deterioration of
Britain's balance of payments, shows fair value for the pound is
around $1.35.
Brad Knight, treasury dealer at the National Bank of Kuwait,
believes that the downside of the Brexit vote will not be seen
for some time yet.
"I walk through Oxford Street every day and the streets are
still packed," he said. "I don't think people are really that
bothered. It seems to me that the world hasn't stopped moving,
so everyone is carrying on as if nothing has happened, which in
theory it hasn't."
Sterling, which fell 1 percent on Tuesday, rose a full cent
to $1.3186 after the BoE survey was published, gaining more than
half a percent on the day. It rose 0.6 percent to 83.56
pence per euro.
FISCAL HANDS-OFF
The pound saw its best performance since 2009 last week as
many of those who had sold in the currency's 14 percent slide
after the referendum took some of the profit they had earned. It
also gained around a third of a percent on Monday and is more
than 3 cents above the 31-year low it hit after the vote.
But a 1 percent fall after higher than expected inflation
data on Tuesday was more evidence that investors will tend to
sell any rise in the pound, in the expectation that sooner or
later the economy will slow substantially.
Some analysts said markets had also taken badly new finance
minister Philip Hammond's declaration on Tuesday that any
immediate response to the economic challenges posed by Britain's
vote to leave the bloc would come only from the BoE. Hammond
said he would not unveil new fiscal plans until the autumn.
"A substantial loosening of fiscal policy - and a major
round of investment in creaking infrastructure - is the obvious
response to the UK's self-inflicted shock," Societe Generale
strategist Kit Juckes said.
"To choose to try and offset the economic hit with even
looser monetary policy - rate cuts and more QE - will drive the
pound significantly lower. Before long it will deliver new lows
against the dollar for sure, and perhaps against the euro too."
Prime Minister Theresa May was later due to meet German
leader Angela Merkel in Berlin, on her first foreign trip since
taking office. A German government spokesman said while there
would be no pre-negotiations on Brexit between the two leaders,
this didn't mean it would not be discussed.
Flash PMI surveys of company purchasing managers on Friday
will offer more on the immediate economic reaction to the vote.
"We forecast a significant fall, back to the levels last
seen during the euro zone debt crisis, but the feedback from the
BoE's agents today suggests the risks to our forecast are to the
upside," said Daniel Vernazza, lead UK economist at Unicredit.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson and
Mark Trevelyan)