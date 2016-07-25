(Updates with CBI survey, details on speculative positions)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, July 25 Sterling eased from highs on Monday after a survey painted a subdued picture of Britain's manufacturing sector, underpinning expectations of recession in the near future and more monetary stimulus from the central bank.

CBI's Industrial Trends report for July, which captured the impact of Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union, showed manufacturing order book balance at -4 compared with -2 in June. The output expectations balance was at +6 in July compared to a reading of +23 in June.

Sterling slipped to $1.3136 just after the data, having traded at $1.3156 beforehand, but still up 0.25 percent on the day. The euro was at 83.60 pence, having traded at 83.45 before the data was released.

Traders said any bounce in sterling is likely to meet selling at higher levels with markets pricing in chances of at least two rate cuts in the next six months.

Indeed, speculators have been selling the pound since the June referendum, with latest data showing net bets against the British pound at its highest since June 2013.

"We believe that the softness in the UK economy is likely to be reflected by official post-referendum data as well over the coming weeks, something that could heighten speculation of a potential UK recession being on the horizon," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior analyst at IronFX Global.

"We expect a combination of weak economic data and expectations for aggressive easing by the BoE in August will keep the pound under selling pressure in the near-term."

Data on Friday showed "flash" purchasing managers' indices plunging in the aftermath of the Brexit vote.

The survey of services sector purchasing managers fell to 47.4 in July, its steepest drop since records began in 1996 and the lowest reading since March 2009. The manufacturing PMI also fell to 49.1 from 52.1 in June.

Markit said those levels were consistent with the economy shrinking at a quarterly pace of 0.4 percent, a rate of decline not seen since the 2008-09 recession.

Before the PMI surveys, sterling was supported last week by hawkish comments from two Bank of England policymakers. Kristin Forbes said on Thursday the BoE should not rush to cut interest rates, mirroring comments from Martin Weale, who said he was unsure if he would back a rate cut at the August meeting.

That was at variance with the opinions of most other rate-setters. The BoE said last week that most of the nine members of its Monetary Policy Committee expected to give the economy more help at their next meeting in early August.

"Even if there is still disagreement amongst members of the BoE Committee, the data available so far is likely to be sufficient for further monetary policy easing in August," said Antje Praefcke, currency strategist at Commerzbank. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Mark Heinrich)