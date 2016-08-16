LONDON Aug 16 Sterling strengthened on Tuesday,
rising from three-year lows against the euro and pulling further
away from a five-week trough against the dollar, after slightly
higher than expected inflation data.
Consumer price rises gathered speed, up 0.6 percent in July
compared with a year earlier, their biggest rise since the end
of 2014. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 0.5 percent
rise.
And factory gate prices rose at their fastest pace in over
two years as the fall in sterling after the vote to leave the
European Union pushed up import prices. Data showed producer
prices rose by 0.3 percent in July, compared with the same month
last year, stronger than a median forecast in a Reuters poll.
Sterling hit the day's high against the dollar at $1.2994
, up 0.8 percent, compared with $1.2937 before the data
was released. It hit a five-week low of $1.2865 on Monday.
The euro was flat on the day at 86.82 pence,
having traded at 87.09 pence beforehand. The euro hit a
three-year high of 87.245 pence earlier in the London session.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)