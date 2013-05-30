* FTSE 100 up 0.45 pct, recovers from 2-week low
* Long-term trendline offers support around 6,600
* Miners top gainers, helped by gold price
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 30 Britain's top share index edged
up from two-week lows on Thursday, with some investors seeing
value in previously laggard miners, but low volumes and the
small scale of the rise signalled caution.
Precious metals miners Fresnillo, Randgold
and Polymetal were among the top gainers, up 6.2 to
4.9 percent and taking heart from a rebound in gold.
Bigger names followed, with some investors turning to what
has been the worst performing sector this year as previous
favourites such as healthcare and food look over-valued.
Metals and mining is one of the cheapest sectors, trading at
just 9.6 times expected next year earnings, compared with 11.2
times for the FTSE 100, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
"The unloved miners are starting to take people's fancy
again. People are looking for the next opportunity among those
who haven't really taken part in this rally," said Jonathan Roy,
broker at London Stone Securities.
"But I don't think we are going to get any really big buying
before the (U.S.) non-farm payrolls next week ... The market was
due a bit of a correction."
The rally in the miners added around 8 points to the FTSE
100, which closed up 29.82 points, or 0.45 percent, at 6,656.99
points after hitting a two-week low at the start of the session.
The gain, though, was modest compared to the 3.6 percent
fall from 13-year highs suffered in the previous four sessions
on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin to unwind its
stimulus policies in coming months, thus taking away a key
support for global equities. The chances of such a move, though,
were seen reduced on Thursday by weak jobs data.
Volumes also suggested caution, with only 79 percent of the
90-day average daily volume traded.
Technical charts offered some near-term support, with the
FTSE halted for now at the trendline linking the highs from 1999
and 2007, around 6,600 points.
"If this level gives way then a deeper setback is favoured
to 6,534/6,555," said Ed Blake, technical analyst at Informa
Global Markets.
As long as stimulus from the Fed and other central banks
stays in place, though, such a correction is likely to attract
fresh buyers, potentially putting a floor under the market
within 300 points of current levels.
"I am not looking for anything calamitous like a 10 or a 20
percent correction," Peter Botham, chief investment officer at
private bank Brown Shipley.
"The market could trend downwards towards the 6,300 to 6,500
level during the course of the next few weeks - in other words
what we think is fair value - before you put money back in again
to hopefully get the next leg upwards."
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)