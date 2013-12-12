* FTSE 100 down one percent
* On track for 6th week of losses for first time since 2008
* High U.S. exposure, strong sterling dents performance
* Sports Direct hits retailers, Wood Group dents engineers
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Dec 12 Britain's FTSE 100 fell on
Thursday, heading for its longest run of weekly drops since
2008, led by a sell-off in engineering and retail sectors and
rattled by concerns about an imminent scaling back of U.S.
stimulus.
Sports Direct led the fallers, down 12.3 percent in
its biggest one-day drop for over two years, after disappointing
investors by reaffirming rather than upgrading its full-year
targets.
The news hit shares in Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer, which had been among the most expensive in the FTSE
100 - trading on 30 times current earnings, compared with the
index average price/earnings (P/E) ratio of around 16.
"There was quite a lot of outperformance in the first half
and management have suggested that trading has reverted back to
its original expectations," said Guy Stephens, managing director
of investment managers RD Signature.
"It's a bit of a reality check, but we don't see it as
anything more than that ... We see that as an entry point if you
can swallow the P/E."
Also among the top losers, engineers Amec and
Petrofac sold off after a profit warning from mid-cap
peer Wood Group.
"That whole sector is really suffering ... The big oil
companies are starting to focus back on their return on equity
and reducing capex in certain areas, so ... the people that are
suffering are those that feed off those big companies," said
Paul Kavanagh, partner at Killik & Co.
"When Wood Group are guiding 15 percent lower, there is
scope for further earnings disappointment in the sector."
Shares in Wood Group dropped 10.4 percent, while Amec and
Petrofac were down 4.8 and 3.5 percent respectively.
The weakness in engineers and retailers meant the FTSE 100
lagged behind its European peers, with the British index down
63.22 points or 1.0 percent at 6,444.50 points by 1522 GMT
while the euro zone EuroSTOXX 50 lost 0.7 percent
.
Sentiment, however, was negative across the board, hit by
growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to
scale back its equity-friendly stimulus at this month's meeting.
"The market doesn't know - is the tapering going to start,
or isn't it? When you get that sort of uncertainty with
something so important, that just puts a lid on any further
progress," said Stephens at RD Signature.
"At the end of the day, for the market to go up people have
got to buy it, and with people having so much performance this
year, they are just squaring positions into the year-end - why
take the risk?"
The shift in sentiment has helped take the FTSE's drop for
the week so far to 1.7 percent, putting it on track for a sixth
consecutive weekly drop for the first time since summer 2008.
The British benchmark - whose companies make around a
quarter of their revenues in the United States - has been worse
hit than indexes with lower U.S. exposure, such as the German
DAX or the French CAC.
The recent weakness of the FTSE has also been exacerbated by
the pound, which hit a 2-year high against the dollar
this week, eating into the revenues of British exporters.
"FTSE is continuing to struggle to maintain the 6,500 level
and this will most likely remain the case as long as sterling
stays this strong, which is a significant headwind for the
export-led part of the economy," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund
manager at Hampstead Capital.