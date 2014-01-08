* FTSE 100 index slips 0.4 percent, down for the year
* Index underperforms European bourses
* Imperial, BATS fall after report of China smoking ban
* Sainsbury slips after cautioning on outlook
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 8 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday, slipping back into negative territory for the year,
after concerns about a smoking ban in China knocked back tobacco
companies and following a cautious outlook from Sainsbury.
The FTSE 100 closed down 33.67 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,716.16 by 1551 GMT. It remains pinned in a
70-point trading range this year, 2 percent off 2013's high.
The index underperformed major markets in continental
Europe, especially the peripheral euro zone markets, which
continued a recent streak of outperformance.
"It's natural to pause here (after a strong December rally),
but going forward it's still looking good," Mike McCudden, head
of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said of the FTSE.
Imperial Tobacco fell 2.9 percent and British
American Tobacco 1 percent, after reports that China's
health officials wanted to ban smoking in public places by the
end of this year.
"With China, there's a lot of concern over smog and air
pollution. The doors have been flung open with regards to
reform, and with that will come a change in standards with
regards to healthcare," said Alastair McCaig, an analyst at IG.
"It will increasingly become the focus, and that's a battle
that tobacco companies are going to have to face in the coming
years."
So-called defensive stocks outperform in times of economic
uncertainty, and the tobacco sector gained strongly
in the first half of 2013, climbing 15 percent. But since then
it has given up its gains as investors rotate into stocks that
do well as the economy expands.
Consumer staples, a broad sector including tobacco stocks
and food retailers, took 13 points off the index in total, with
J Sainsbury also weighing on the market. The grocer
fell 2.5 percent after its chief financial officer lowered the
company's growth forecast.
The drop came despite a strong start. The company reported
that sales at its stores open over a year rose 0.2 percent in
the 14 weeks to Jan. 4, beating forecasts, which ranged from
flat to down 1 percent.
Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on the stock
following the call, saying that it believed the firm was upfront
about challenges because it was prepared for them.
"We think that the negative share price reaction this
morning is somewhat surprising," analysts at Barclays said in a
note.
"It is of course true that the cut in (like-for-like) sales
guidance is unwelcome, but it is a much lower cut than the
market could reasonably have expected given where consensus 3Q
LFL estimates stood."