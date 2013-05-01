LONDON May 1 Britain's top share index pared
gains and briefly turned negative on Wednesday after several
U.S. data reports missed expectations, taking the wind out of
growth sensitive stocks.
U.S. companies hired the smallest number of employees in
seven months in April while manufacturing growth slowed, data
showed.
"The U.S. has disappointed, and Wall Street is down a bit so
we're coming off on the back of that," Zeg Choudhry, head of
trading at Northland Capital Partners, said.
Commodity and energy related stocks, which had been among
the morning's top gainers, combined to take 6 points off the
index after the releases and it briefly turned negative before
recovering to trade 0.1 percent higher at 6,437.50 points.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Simon Jessop)