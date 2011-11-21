BRIEF-Polaris Capital clarifies on co's filing of petition for business rehabilitation
* Thailand stock exchange sent letter to co regarding to file of petition for business rehabilitation through central bankruptcy court by June 7
LONDON, Nov 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 4.72 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Carnival 25 cents 0.13 HSBC 9 cents 3.97 Man Group 5.95 0.43 Next 27.5 0.185
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence) Cable & 0.75 Wireless Worldwide Cranswick 9 Dunelm 8 Morgan Crucible 3.25
(Reporting by Tricia Wright)
* CCIL, Hoping Medical and JVC entered into JVA to form a JV for investment in hospitals and medical projects