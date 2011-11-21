LONDON, Nov 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 4.72 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Carnival 25 cents 0.13 HSBC 9 cents 3.97 Man Group 5.95 0.43 Next 27.5 0.185

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Cable & 0.75 Wireless Worldwide Cranswick 9 Dunelm 8 Morgan Crucible 3.25

(Reporting by Tricia Wright)