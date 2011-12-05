BRIEF-Vestjysk Bank: group of long-term investors submits voluntary offer
* SAID MONDAY GROUP OF LONG-TERM DANISH INVESTORS RESOLVED TO SUBMIT VOLUNTARY OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN VESTJYSK BANK
LONDON, Dec 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.43 point off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Associated 16.85 0.26 British Foods Investec 8.00 0.17 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND 3i Group 2.70 Alliance Trust 2.141 Big Yellow Group 4.50 Britvic 12.60 Caledonia 11.70 Investments City of London 0.50 Investments Debenhams 2.00 De La Rue 14.10 Diploma 8.50 Electrocomponents 5.00 Grainger 1.30 London Stock 9.30 Exchange N Brown Group 5.29 Personal Assets 140.00 Trust Shanks Group 1.10 TR Property 2.40 Investment Trust
* SAID MONDAY GROUP OF LONG-TERM DANISH INVESTORS RESOLVED TO SUBMIT VOLUNTARY OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN VESTJYSK BANK
OSLO, June 13 Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to rise further over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday, following a stronger than expected increase over the last three months.