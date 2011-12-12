LONDON Dec 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 0.50 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Fresnillo 41.85 cents 0.22 United 10.67 0.28 Utilities Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Aberdeen Asset 5.20 Management Babcock 5.70 International Bellway 8.80 KCOM 1.33 Marston's 3.70 MITIE Group 4.40 Murray Income 5.50 Trust 3i 2.97 Infrastructure