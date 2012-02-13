LONDON, Feb 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 22.57 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) AstraZeneca 123.60 6.22 BP 8.00 cents 3.71 GlaxoSmithKline 26.00 5.10 Royal Dutch 42.00 cents 3.79 Shell A Royal Dutch 42.00 cents 2.80 Shell B Unilever 18.79 0.95 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Rank Group 1.1