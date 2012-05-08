LONDON May 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 15.37 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Aberdeen Asset 4.40 0.19
Management
Antofagasta 12.00 cents 0.11
Antofagasta 24.00 cents 0.23
Special div
BP 8.00 3.56
Bunzl 18.30 0.23
G4S 5.11 0.28
GlaxoSmithKline 17.00 3.34
Randgold 40.00 cents 0.09
Resources
Rexam 9.70 0.33
Royal Dutch 43.00 cents 3.47
Shell A shares
Royal Dutch 43.00 cents 2.56
Shell B shares
Unilever 19.81 0.98
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Avocet Mining 4.20
Bwin.party 1.56
digital
CSR 7.10 cents
Persimmon 6.00
UK Commercial 1.3125
Property Trust