LONDON May 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 15.37 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Aberdeen Asset 4.40 0.19 Management Antofagasta 12.00 cents 0.11 Antofagasta Special 24.00 cents 0.23 div BP 8.00 3.56 Bunzl 18.30 0.23 G4S 5.11 0.28 GlaxoSmithKline 17.00 3.34 Randgold Resources 40.00 cents 0.09 Rexam 9.70 0.33 Royal Dutch Shell A 43.00 cents 3.47 shares Royal Dutch Shell B 43.00 cents 2.56 shares Unilever 19.81 0.98 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Avocet Mining 4.20 Bwin.party digital 1.56 CSR 7.10 cents Persimmon 6.00 UK Commercial Property Trust 1.3125