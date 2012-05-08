LONDON May 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 15.37 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Aberdeen Asset 4.40 0.19
Management
Antofagasta 12.00 cents 0.11
Antofagasta Special 24.00 cents 0.23
div
BP 8.00 3.56
Bunzl 18.30 0.23
G4S 5.11 0.28
GlaxoSmithKline 17.00 3.34
Randgold Resources 40.00 cents 0.09
Rexam 9.70 0.33
Royal Dutch Shell A 43.00 cents 3.47
shares
Royal Dutch Shell B 43.00 cents 2.56
shares
Unilever 19.81 0.98
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Avocet Mining 4.20
Bwin.party digital 1.56
CSR 7.10 cents
Persimmon 6.00
UK Commercial Property Trust 1.3125