BRIEF-Amazon to open first Oregon fulfillment center in Troutdale
* Amazon to open first Oregon fulfillment center in Troutdale; will create 1,500-plus full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.52 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Carnival Corp. 25.00 cents 0.13 International Power 6.60 0.39 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Bellway 6.00 Balfour Beatty 5.375 Dignity 9.77 Diploma 4.20 Euromoney 7.00 Institutional Investor Lamprell 5.03 Morgan Crucible 6.00 Premier Farnell 6.00 Stobart Group 4.00
* Amazon to open first Oregon fulfillment center in Troutdale; will create 1,500-plus full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wow Unlimited Media and Bell Media announce strategic partnership in kids and youth entertainment