LONDON, May 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.52 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Carnival Corp. 25.00 cents 0.13 International Power 6.60 0.39 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Bellway 6.00 Balfour Beatty 5.375 Dignity 9.77 Diploma 4.20 Euromoney 7.00 Institutional Investor Lamprell 5.03 Morgan Crucible 6.00 Premier Farnell 6.00 Stobart Group 4.00