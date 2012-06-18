LONDON June 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.27 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Experian 21.75 cents 0.54 Land Securities 7.40 0.22 Severn Trent 42.06 0.38 Severn Trent 63.00 0.57 special dividend United Utilities 21.34 0.56 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND 3i Group 5.40 3i Infrastructure 2.97 Dairy Crest Group 14.70 Electrocomponents 6.75 Invensys 2.75 MITIE Group 5.20