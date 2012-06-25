SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
LONDON June 25 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.59 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Compass Group 7.20 0.53 ICAP 16.00 0.34 Next 62.50 0.39 Tate & Lyle 17.80 0.33 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND N Brown Group 7.74 Homeserve 7.67 KCOM Group 2.67 Paypoint 17.80 Petropavlovsk 7.00 Restaurant Group 6.50
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
* Amazon to create more than 1,500 jobs at fulfillment center in North Haven