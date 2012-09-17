The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.47 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Aviva 10.0 1.15 G4S 3.42 0.19 PETROFAC 13.45 0.14 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND COMPUTACENTER 5.0 KIER GROUP 44.5 INTERSERVE 6.4 MELROSE 2.6 PREMIER FARNELL 4.4 RENISHAW 28.2 RPS GROUP 3.06 IG GROUP 16.75