LONDON Oct 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take 1.11 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BAE Systems 7.80 1.00 Capital Shopping Centres 5.00 0.11 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Ted Baker 7.90 Close Brothers 27.50 Spectris 13.50