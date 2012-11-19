The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.95 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
VODAFONE GROUP 3.27 6.37
SAINSBURY(J) 4.80 0.36
CARNIVAL 15.72 0.11
ANTOFAGASTA 2.50 0.04
VEDANTA 13.09 0.05
NEXT 3.10 0.02
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
BALFOUR BEATTY 4.8375
GREAT PORTLAND 3.30
HICL INF. 3.425
INVENSYS PLC 1.75
MORGAN CR. 3.60