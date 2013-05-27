BRIEF- Maruhachi Securities relieves share transfer agreement with ACE SECURITIES
* Says it decided to relieve share transfer agreement which was signed on Nov. 22, 2013, with ACE SECURITIES Co Ltd
LONDON, May 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.97 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Marks & Spencer 10.8 0.68 AMEC 24.8 0.29 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Britvic 5.40 Cable & Wireless Comm 2.67 Great Portland Estates 5.06 Marston's 2.30 NMC Health 4.10 Premier Farnell 6.00 Scottish Mortgage Inv 7.30 Spectris 25.50
* Says it decided to relieve share transfer agreement which was signed on Nov. 22, 2013, with ACE SECURITIES Co Ltd
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 66.1 million versus loss EGP 1.4 million year ago