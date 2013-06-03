LONDON, June 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.866 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) AB Foods 9.35 0.128 National Grid 26.36 3.764 WPP 19.71 0.974 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Alliance Trust 2.747 British Empire 2 Securites Debenhams 1 Grainger 0.58 Murray Inc tst 7 Pace 2.029 Perpetual Income 0.408 & Growth IT Synthomer 0.467 Worldwide HC 0.227