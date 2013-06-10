BRIEF-Enablence Technologies announces additional financings
* Enablence Technologies Inc - announces its intention to complete additional financings for approximately $6 million
LONDON, June 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.74 points off the index. COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Johnson Matthey 41.50 0.33 Vodafone 6.92 13.41 Total 13.74 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Booker Group 2.25 Brewin Dolphin 3.55 Big Yellow Group 6.0 Edinburgh Investment Trust 7.80 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.50 Hunting 14.00 Intermediate Capital 13.70 Londonmetric Property 3.50 Moneysupermarket.com Group 12.92 Scottish Investment Trust 4.80 Shaftesbury 6.25 Templeton Emerging Markets 6.25 Victrex 10.35
(Refiles to correct attendance figure in 3rd paragraph.) By Tim Baysinger April 5 WWE Inc , owner of the sports entertainment spectacle WrestleMania, has launched a strategy to stage all of its live touring franchises in one city at a time, in a bid to cut costs and improve profitability. In addition to WrestleMania, the WWE will use its so-called “takeover” strategy for other wrestling events like Summerslam, Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble, providing a four
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to the lowest level since mid-January in early trade on Thursday as weak Wall Street performances soured sentiment, while a stronger yen pressured the overall market.