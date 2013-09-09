LONDON, Sept 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 1.4 points off the index. Name (RIC) Div. Type Unadjusted Div. Max Shift Admiral Group Combined 48.90 0.3687 G4S Interim 3.42 0.1885 Hargreaves Lansdown Combined 23.29 0.1989 Land Securities Interim 6.08 0.1853 Standard Life Interim 5.22 0.4809 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: Name (RIC) Dividend Type Unadj. Dividend Alent Interim 2.89 Bwin.Party Interim 1.8 Berendsen Interim 8.8 F&C Commmercial Property Trust Interim 0.5 International Public Partnership Interim 3.075 Rathbone Brothers Interim 18 Rank Group Final 2.85 Restaurant Group Interim 5.25 Savills Interim 3.5 Temple Bar Investment Trust Interim 15.1