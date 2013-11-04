LONDON, Nov 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 1.2 and 6.32 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Max Shift Stock Div. (pence) Alternative Barclays 1 0.6232 Yes BP 9.5 (cents) 4.3483 Yes Bunzl 10 0.1287 No Unilever 22.8 1.0663 No Whitbread 21.8 0.1524 Yes FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend: COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Div. Ashmore 11.75 Dechra Pharma 9.66 Hunting 4.75 Laird 4.1 Pace 1.192