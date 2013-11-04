LONDON, Nov 4 The following FTSE 100
companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take between 1.2 and 6.32 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Max Shift Stock
Div. (pence) Alternative
Barclays 1 0.6232 Yes
BP 9.5 (cents) 4.3483 Yes
Bunzl 10 0.1287 No
Unilever 22.8 1.0663 No
Whitbread 21.8 0.1524 Yes
FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend:
COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Div.
Ashmore 11.75
Dechra Pharma 9.66
Hunting 4.75
Laird 4.1
Pace 1.192