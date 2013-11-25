LONDON, Nov 25 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.34 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Div. Max Shift
AMEC 13.5 0.155
Johnson Matthey 17 0.135
Vedanta Resources 22 cents 0.053
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
3i Infrastructure 3.35
Dunelm 11.5
Diploma 10.7
Lancashire 45 cents (special dividend)
Telecom Plus 16
UDG Healthcare 6.95 euro cents