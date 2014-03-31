LONDON, March 31 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.78 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT (points) Aviva 9.4 1.10 Next 50 0.30 Pearson 32 1.04 Resolution 14.09 0.76 Tullow Oil 8 0.29 Wolseley 27.5 0.29 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 888 Holdings 11 USc F&C Asset 2 Management Interserve 14.7 John Laing 3.25 Infrastructure Fund Jardine Lloyd 17.1 Mercantile 16 Investment Trust Murray 14.5 International Trust Phoenix Group 0.267 Rit Capital 14.7 Smith (DS) 3.2 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)