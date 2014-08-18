LONDON, Aug 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 11.09 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX MIN (pence) IMPACT IMPACT British American 52.78 3.9483 3.5534 Tobacco Carnival 27.78 (U.S. cents) 0.1199 0.1079 Hammerson 8.8 0.2465 0.1972 HSBC Holdings 11.11 (U.S. cents) 5.0138 InterContinental 16.44 0.1539 0.1385 Hotels Group Mondi 14.7 (euro cents) 0.1709 0.1538 Prudential 12.43 1.2560 1.1304 Rexam 6.44 0.1787 0.1608 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Berkeley Group 100 Brit 6.94 Catlin Group 10.5 Fidessa Group 14.56 HICL Infrastructure 1.81 Taylor Wimpey 0.27 UBM 7.56 Witan Investment 8.00 Trust (Reporting by Tricia Wright)