LONDON, Sept 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 4.86 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) AGGREKO 9.38 0.089 ARM 2.52 0.139 BHP BILLITON 62.00 US cents 3.119 GLENCORE 6.00 US cents 1.375 SHIRE 2.24 0.052 TUI TRAVEL 4.05 0.081 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AMLIN 8.10 BETFAIR 14.00 CAPITAL & COUNTIES 0.50 CARILLION 5.60 CENTAMIN 0.0087 US$ CINEWORLD 3.80 ESURE 5.10 FOXTONS 4.54 GRAFTON 3.00 HELLERMANNTYTON 2.82 Euro cents INTL PERSONAL FINANCE 4.20 JP MORGAN AMERICAN IT CLOSED FUND 1.00 JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE 3.25 MICRO FOCUS 17.70 MICHAEL PAGE 3.42 NATIONAL EXPRESS 3.35 PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH 2.80 PHOENIX 0.27 PERSONAL ASSETS 1.40 POLYMETAL 0.08 US$ REGUS 1.06 SERCO 3.10 STOCK SPIRITS 1.25 Euro cents (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)