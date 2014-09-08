BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
LONDON, Sept 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.54 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) ADMIRAL GROUP 49.40 0.38 G4S 3.42 0.21 HARGREAVES LANSDOWN 25.00 0.22 LAND SECURITIES 6.32 0.20 STANDARD LIFE 5.60 0.53 TOTAL 1.54 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AL NOOR HOSP. 3.70 BWIN.PARTY 1.89 BERENDSEN 9.50 ELEMENTIS 1.59 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 0.50 RATHBONE BROTHERS 19.00 RANK GROUP 3.15 RESTAURANT GROUP 6.10 SAVILLS 3.75 TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST 15.55 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year