LONDON, Feb 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.73 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT ASTRAZENECA 125.00 6.21 CARNIVAL 25.00 USc 0.12 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 23.00 4.40 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) CATLIN 22.00 PZ CUSSONS 2.61 UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 0.92 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)