LONDON, March 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 14.46 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX IMPACT (pence) CRH 0.44 euro cents 0.82 HSBC 20.00 U.S cents 9.73 RIO TINTO 77.98 3.83 RSA 2.00 0.08 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ASHMORE 4.55 BREWIN DOLPHIN 6.25 DOMINO PRINTING 14.76 GENUS 6.10 HAYS 0.87 KENNEDY WILSON EUROPE REAL ESTATE 7.00 KIER GROUP 24.00 OXFORD INSTRUMENTS 3.70 PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST 140.00 RENISHAW 12.50 REDROW 2.00 ST MODWEN PROPERTIES 3.14 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)