LONDON, April 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.81 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND(pence) ESTIMATED IMPACT AGGREKO 17.74 0.167175028 ANTOFAGASTA 9.8 $ cents 0.09121936 ARM HOLDINGS 4.5 0.24945752 BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS 4.8 0.185701649 BG GROUP 9.52 1.272484938 GLENCORE 12 $ cents 3.358863485 LEGAL & GENERAL 8.35 1.947263957 MONDI 28.77 Euro cents 0.298478009 OLD MUTUAL 6.25 1.199642587 UNILEVER 21.8 1.032946807 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND(pence) BWIN.PARTY 1.89 CENTAMIN ORD 1.99 $ cents DRAX GROUP 7.2 ELEMENTIS 8.2312 MAN GROUP 3.95 HANSTEEN HOLD 5.72 INTER PUB PART 3.15 RATHBONE BROS 33 RPS GROUP 4.42 TULLETT PREBON 11.25 UBM 16 UNITE GROUP 9 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)