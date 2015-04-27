LONDON, April 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.51 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX
(pence) IMPACT
CENTRICA 8.40 1.64
FRESNILLO 3.00 USc 0.01
ITV 9.55 1.40
MERLIN 4.20 0.12
ENTERTAINMENTS
REED ELSEVIER 19.00 0.85
TRAVIS PERKINS 25.75 0.25
WEIR 29.00 0.24
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
BANKERS INVT TRUST 3.90
CARD FACTORY 6.80
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT 3.90
TRUST
COBHAM 7.75
CRODA INTL 36.00
HUNTING 22.90 USc
INFORMA 12.90
JD WETHERSPOON 4.00
NATIONAL EXPRESS 6.95
POLYMETAL 0.13 USc
REGUS 2.75
REXAM 11.90
SENIOR 3.96
SIG 2.98
SPIRAX-SARCO 45.00
WILLIAM HILL 8.20
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)