LONDON, May 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.41 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX
(pence) IMPACT
BUNZL 24.50 0.32
CARNIVAL 25.00 USc 0.11
HSBC 10.00 USc YES 4.79
INTERTEK 33.10 0.21
TAYLOR WIMPEY 7.68 0.98
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
CLARKSON 39.00
COMPUTACENTER 13.10
DIPLOMA 5.80
EUROMONEY 7.00
HOME RETAIL 2.80
HOWDEN JOINERY 6.50
MICHAEL PAGE 7.58
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 63.90
REDEFINE INTL 1.28
TED BAKER 29.00
UDG HEALTHCARE 2.90 Euro cent
WITAN INVT TRUST 7.70
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)